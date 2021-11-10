Ethereum Gold (ETG) Trading 12% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. One Ethereum Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0228 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Gold has a market cap of $460,119.88 and approximately $58.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ethereum Gold has traded 12% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00052988 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $141.93 or 0.00219796 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000506 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00011177 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.98 or 0.00091337 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Coin Profile

ETG is a coin. It launched on October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Gold is medium.com/@amandaETG . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Gold’s official website is www.etgproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

