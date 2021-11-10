Etherparty Market Capitalization Achieves $859,255.21 (FUEL)

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. During the last seven days, Etherparty has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Etherparty has a total market cap of $859,255.21 and approximately $48,354.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Etherparty coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.59 or 0.00053494 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.18 or 0.00218237 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000520 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00011412 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.33 or 0.00092193 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004089 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Etherparty Profile

FUEL is a coin. It launched on September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Etherparty’s official message board is medium.com/etherparty . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherparty is a user-friendly system for the creation, use, and management of smart contracts, that may dramatically expand the rate of commercial and consumer adoption of blockchain technology. While blockchain has the potential to recast the foundations of electronic commerce and data storage, the technology’s use by non-computer professionals has been limited by a lack of user-friendly applications. Etherparty unleashes the speed, cost-reduction and security benefits of smart contracts for individuals and businesses. Etherparty goes further to make otherwise complicated contractual agreements and processes simple and accessible while enabling infrastructure for authentication and automation. “

Buying and Selling Etherparty

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Etherparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

