Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) Major Shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. Sells 167,701 Shares

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 167,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $1,056,516.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 52,661 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $321,232.10.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 116,500 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $760,745.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 34,101 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $170,846.01.

On Friday, October 8th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 43,692 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $218,460.00.

ETON opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 8.96, a current ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $10.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.98.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETON. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $1,342,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 861,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after buying an additional 150,681 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $831,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $319,000. 27.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of prescription drug products. Its products include Biorphen, Alaway Preservative Free, zonisamide oral suspension, topiramate oral suspension, lamotrigine for oral suspension, cysteine injection, and ephedrine ready-to-use injection.

