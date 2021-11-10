Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CTO Michael T. Fisher Sells 21,349 Shares of Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 21,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $5,561,414.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $258.67 on Wednesday. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.49 and a 12-month high of $283.40. The stock has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $225.50 and its 200-day moving average is $199.33.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 1,113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,002,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $416,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,111 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Etsy by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $753,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,559 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in Etsy by 226.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,189,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $455,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,258 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Etsy by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,401,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,935,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,669 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Etsy by 153.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 926,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $190,770,000 after acquiring an additional 560,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ETSY. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Etsy from $195.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Etsy from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Etsy from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.29.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

