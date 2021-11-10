Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) will announce earnings per share of $0.74 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Etsy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the lowest is $0.44. Etsy posted earnings of $1.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Etsy will report full year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $3.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $4.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Etsy.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Etsy from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Etsy from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Etsy from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.29.

In other Etsy news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.55, for a total value of $275,904.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,115,521.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.55, for a total value of $182,099.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 232,850 shares of company stock worth $54,721,045. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 366.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ETSY stock traded down $10.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $248.31. 78,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,886,551. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.33. Etsy has a 1-year low of $113.49 and a 1-year high of $283.40. The company has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

