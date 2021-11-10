Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.54

Shares of Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.54 and last traded at $14.54, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EUTLF shares. Berenberg Bank cut Eutelsat Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eutelsat Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.44.

Eutelsat Communications SA offers satellite-based telecommunication solutions. Its clients includes content and media providers from the private and public sectors such as government agencies, data science firms, fixed, and global mobile broadband markets. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

