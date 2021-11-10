Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $23.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.73% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Exelixis’ third-quarter results were disappointing with a miss on both counts. The approval of lead drug Cabometyx in combination with the immuno-oncology drug, Opdivo, for advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC) has boosted sales. Exelixis has also forged strategic collaborations with Roche and Bristol Myers to expand the drug’s label further, and the successful outcomes from these studies should boost growth. Exelixis is also looking to build a differentiated next-generation pipeline in oncology through collaborations. The successful development of additional candidates will diversify its revenue base and reduce its dependence on Cabometyx for growth. However, the company is heavily dependent on Cabometyx for growth. Competition is stiff in the RCC space. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year.”

EXEL has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Exelixis from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.36.

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $18.44 on Monday. Exelixis has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $25.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.94.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Exelixis will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 55,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $1,014,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,617 shares of company stock valued at $2,677,128. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Exelixis by 156.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

