ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.700-$4.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11 billion-$1.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXLS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ExlService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ExlService from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $116.75.
NASDAQ EXLS traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $133.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,812. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.88 and a 200 day moving average of $113.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.88. ExlService has a 52-week low of $76.39 and a 52-week high of $138.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.
In other news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 2,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total value of $327,595.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 16,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $2,059,202.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,620 shares of company stock valued at $8,464,133. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.
About ExlService
ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.
