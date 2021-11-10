ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.700-$4.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11 billion-$1.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXLS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ExlService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ExlService from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $116.75.

NASDAQ EXLS traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $133.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,812. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.88 and a 200 day moving average of $113.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.88. ExlService has a 52-week low of $76.39 and a 52-week high of $138.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. ExlService had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $290.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. ExlService’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ExlService will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 2,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total value of $327,595.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 16,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $2,059,202.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,620 shares of company stock valued at $8,464,133. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

