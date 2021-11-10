Exscientia Ltd’s (NASDAQ:EXAI) Quiet Period To End on November 10th

Exscientia’s (NASDAQ:EXAI) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, November 10th. Exscientia had issued 13,850,000 shares in its public offering on October 1st. The total size of the offering was $304,700,000 based on an initial share price of $22.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EXAI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Exscientia in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Exscientia in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Exscientia in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Shares of EXAI stock opened at $21.10 on Wednesday. Exscientia has a 12-month low of $19.17 and a 12-month high of $30.38.

Exscientia plc is an AI-driven pharmatech company. It involved in discovering, designing and developing drugs. Exscientia plc is based in OXFORD, England.

