Extendicare (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Price Target Cut to C$8.00

Extendicare (OTCMKTS:EXETF) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get Extendicare alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:EXETF opened at $5.83 on Monday. Extendicare has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $7.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.40.

Extendicare, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of nursing care, home health care, retirement living, and management and consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Long-Term Care, Retirement Living, Home Health Care, and Other Operations. The Long-Term Care segment represents long-term care centers the company owns and operates in the country.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.