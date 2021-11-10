Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lowered its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FAST. NZS Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the second quarter valued at $5,440,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 42,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,319,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Fastenal during the second quarter worth approximately $2,716,000. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,051,890. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.28. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $59.56.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 31.32%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.26%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

In related news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 15,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $846,904.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 21,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total transaction of $1,195,374.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,054.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,265 shares of company stock valued at $123,294 and sold 97,396 shares valued at $5,474,420. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

