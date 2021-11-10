Federated Hermes Inc. Makes New Investment in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK)

Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,673 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 881 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality in the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 50.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RCI Hospitality stock opened at $74.65 on Wednesday. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $24.37 and a 52-week high of $81.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.69. The company has a market cap of $671.85 million, a PE ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.69%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

In related news, CFO Bradley Lim Chhay purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,525. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Yura V. Barabash purchased 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.22 per share, for a total transaction of $34,886.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,886.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

