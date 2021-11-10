Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 2,367 Shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) by 376.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,995 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Loral Space & Communications Inc. were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its holdings in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 17.4% in the second quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 66,330 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 9,822 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,131 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,191,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,284,000 after acquiring an additional 21,190 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 6.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 235,694 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after acquiring an additional 14,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 226.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,674 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 10,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LORL opened at $49.65 on Wednesday. Loral Space & Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.25 and a 1-year high of $56.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.85.

Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter.

Loral Space & Communications Inc. Company Profile

Loral Space & Communications, Inc engages in the provision of satellite-based communication services to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers. It offers video distribution and direct-to-home video, as well as end-to-end communications services using both satellite and hybrid satellite-ground networks.

