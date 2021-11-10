Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 5,918 Shares of Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) by 186.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,918 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Molecular Templates were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTEM. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in Molecular Templates by 18.2% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 9,628,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,516 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in Molecular Templates by 33.3% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,864,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,147,000 after acquiring an additional 715,242 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Molecular Templates by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,692,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,059,000 after acquiring an additional 119,107 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Molecular Templates by 121.3% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,145,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,456,000 after acquiring an additional 627,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Molecular Templates by 2,683.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 846,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,677,000 after acquiring an additional 815,631 shares in the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTEM opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.35. Molecular Templates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.19 and a 1-year high of $15.19. The company has a market cap of $314.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.10.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 359.67% and a negative return on equity of 105.16%. The firm had revenue of $15.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.67 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Molecular Templates, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other Molecular Templates news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.13 per share, with a total value of $613,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,042,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,557,478.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Templates Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

