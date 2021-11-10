Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 38,705 Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 98.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,705 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADUS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 109.5% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 490,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,760,000 after purchasing an additional 256,177 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 423.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 299,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,361,000 after buying an additional 242,582 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 36.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 507,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,035,000 after buying an additional 134,189 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 49.5% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 351,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,679,000 after buying an additional 116,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 483,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,190,000 after purchasing an additional 82,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $105.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.79, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.82. Addus HomeCare Co. has a twelve month low of $73.06 and a twelve month high of $129.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $216.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.11 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADUS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

