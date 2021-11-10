Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 594 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in FOX by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 44,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 15,224 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,399,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,350,000 after acquiring an additional 639,630 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 204,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,609,000 after acquiring an additional 83,517 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 11,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

FOXA stock opened at $40.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.02. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $25.33 and a twelve month high of $44.80. The firm has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. FOX had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 13.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Guggenheim raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on FOX from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.07.

FOX Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.