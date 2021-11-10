FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.06 EPS

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The insurance provider reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($1.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. FedNat had a negative net margin of 41.94% and a negative return on equity of 78.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.57) EPS.

NASDAQ FNHC opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.50. FedNat has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FedNat from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FedNat stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 154,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.88% of FedNat as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 43.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FedNat

FedNat Holding Co engages in providing the insurance services. It offers underwriting services to homeowners, personal automobile, commercial general liability, federal flood, and other lines of insurance. The company was founded by Edward J. Lawson and Michele V. Lawson in 1991 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

