Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.49% from the stock’s previous close.

FEVR has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Fevertree Drinks to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 2,250 ($29.40) to GBX 3,300 ($43.11) in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,950 ($25.48) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,477.78 ($32.37).

Shares of Fevertree Drinks stock opened at GBX 2,609 ($34.09) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,331.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,434.04. Fevertree Drinks has a 1-year low of GBX 2,039 ($26.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,786.54 ($36.41). The company has a market cap of £3.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 68.30.

In related news, insider Kevin Havelock purchased 805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,482 ($32.43) per share, with a total value of £19,980.10 ($26,104.13).

About Fevertree Drinks

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

