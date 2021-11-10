FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Trading Down 3%

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)’s stock price dropped 3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.71 and last traded at $12.75. Approximately 2,613 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,304,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.15.

FGEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on FibroGen from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James raised FibroGen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on FibroGen from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.56.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.96.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.45. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 58.48% and a negative net margin of 134.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FibroGen news, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 13,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $151,698.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thane Wettig purchased 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.53 per share, for a total transaction of $35,743.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 120.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 19,725 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 183,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 7,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN)

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

