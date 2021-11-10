Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.09). Fiesta Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $91.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.18 million. On average, analysts expect Fiesta Restaurant Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FRGI opened at $11.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.26 million, a P/E ratio of 92.46 and a beta of 2.16. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $18.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

FRGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) by 62.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,434 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.46% of Fiesta Restaurant Group worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 97.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pollo Tropical, Taco Cabana, and Other. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items.

