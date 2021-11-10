Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Trading Down 0.1%

Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL) shares were down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$8.70 and last traded at C$8.97. Approximately 191,345 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 222,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.98.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FIL shares. Scotiabank set a C$13.50 price target on Filo Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Filo Mining from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.80.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Filo Mining Corp. will post -3.2399998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Andrew Beck sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.08, for a total value of C$817,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,634,400.

Filo Mining Company Profile (CVE:FIL)

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

