Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of FOA traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.81. 398,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,357. Finance Of America Companies has a twelve month low of $4.44 and a twelve month high of $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.15.

Several brokerages have commented on FOA. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Finance Of America Companies in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Finance Of America Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $13.50 to $10.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Finance Of America Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

In related news, President Graham Fleming purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $104,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Brian L. Libman purchased 25,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.16 per share, with a total value of $130,480.92. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,480.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 55,287 shares of company stock valued at $284,681 in the last three months.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Finance Of America Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Finance Of America Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Finance Of America Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Finance Of America Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $410,000.

Finance Of America Companies Company Profile

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors.

