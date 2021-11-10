Financial Contrast: Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) and Citigroup (NYSE:C)

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) and Citigroup (NYSE:C) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Professional and Citigroup’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Professional 26.53% 10.45% 1.00% Citigroup 29.23% 13.12% 1.04%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Professional and Citigroup, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Professional 0 1 3 0 2.75 Citigroup 0 5 11 0 2.69

Professional presently has a consensus price target of $21.13, suggesting a potential upside of 8.84%. Citigroup has a consensus price target of $81.84, suggesting a potential upside of 19.99%. Given Citigroup’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Citigroup is more favorable than Professional.

Volatility and Risk

Professional has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citigroup has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.6% of Professional shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.0% of Citigroup shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Professional shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Citigroup shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Professional and Citigroup’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Professional $73.40 million 3.57 $8.31 million $1.62 12.07 Citigroup $88.84 billion 1.56 $11.05 billion $10.70 6.37

Citigroup has higher revenue and earnings than Professional. Citigroup is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Professional, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Citigroup beats Professional on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Professional

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit. The company's lending products comprise commercial loans, residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, installment loans, and consumer lines of credit. It also offers online/digital and mobile banking services, as well as cash management services. January 29, 2021, it operated through a network of nine locations in the regional areas of Miami, Broward, and Palm Beach counties, as well as had a digital innovation center located in Cleveland, Ohio and a loan production office in New England. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services. The Institutional Clients Group segment provides corporate, institutional, public sector and high-net-worth clients around the world with a full range of wholesale banking products and services. This segment includes fixed income and equity sales and trading, foreign exchange, prime brokerage, derivative services, equity and fixed income research, corporate lending, investment banking and advisory services, private banking, cash management, trade finance and securities services. The Corporate and Other segment includes certain unallocated costs of global staff functions, other corporate expenses and unallocated global operations and technology expenses, Corporate Treasury, certain North America and international legacy consumer loan portfolios, other legacy assets

