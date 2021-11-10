Financial Contrast: QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) and FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY)

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) and FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current ratings for QuantumScape and FREYR Battery, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|QuantumScape
|1
|3
|2
|0
|2.17
|FREYR Battery
|0
|0
|4
|0
|3.00
Insider and Institutional Ownership
22.5% of QuantumScape shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.2% of FREYR Battery shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares QuantumScape and FREYR Battery’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|QuantumScape
|N/A
|N/A
|-$1.68 billion
|($2.86)
|-12.85
|FREYR Battery
|N/A
|N/A
|-$7.58 million
|($3.02)
|-3.73
QuantumScape is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FREYR Battery, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Profitability
This table compares QuantumScape and FREYR Battery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|QuantumScape
|N/A
|-15.75%
|-12.24%
|FREYR Battery
|N/A
|-860.00%
|-14.80%
Volatility and Risk
QuantumScape has a beta of 10.97, meaning that its share price is 997% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FREYR Battery has a beta of -0.11, meaning that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
FREYR Battery beats QuantumScape on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.
About QuantumScape
QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
About FREYR Battery
FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.
