Financial Contrast: QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) and FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY)

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) and FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for QuantumScape and FREYR Battery, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuantumScape 1 3 2 0 2.17 FREYR Battery 0 0 4 0 3.00

QuantumScape currently has a consensus price target of $46.83, indicating a potential upside of 27.47%. FREYR Battery has a consensus price target of $19.33, indicating a potential upside of 71.70%. Given FREYR Battery’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FREYR Battery is more favorable than QuantumScape.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.5% of QuantumScape shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.2% of FREYR Battery shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares QuantumScape and FREYR Battery’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuantumScape N/A N/A -$1.68 billion ($2.86) -12.85 FREYR Battery N/A N/A -$7.58 million ($3.02) -3.73

QuantumScape is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FREYR Battery, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares QuantumScape and FREYR Battery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuantumScape N/A -15.75% -12.24% FREYR Battery N/A -860.00% -14.80%

Volatility and Risk

QuantumScape has a beta of 10.97, meaning that its share price is 997% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FREYR Battery has a beta of -0.11, meaning that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FREYR Battery beats QuantumScape on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About FREYR Battery

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

