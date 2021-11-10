First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.73% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “First Advantage Corporation is a provider of technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety and compliance related to human capital. The company operates principally in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. First Advantage Corporation is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FA. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on First Advantage in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on First Advantage from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on First Advantage in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on First Advantage from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on First Advantage in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.56.

Shares of FA stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,030,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,362. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.59. First Advantage has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $24.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. On average, analysts forecast that First Advantage will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in First Advantage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Advantage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Advantage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of First Advantage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of First Advantage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

First Advantage Company Profile

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

