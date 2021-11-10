First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Sets New 1-Year High at $76.06

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $76.06 and last traded at $76.00, with a volume of 6690 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.26.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FAF. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.43.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.20.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.29. First American Financial had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 18.04%.

In related news, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $774,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 15,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total transaction of $1,175,860.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 287.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 114,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 85,226 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 120,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 525,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First American Financial Company Profile (NYSE:FAF)

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

