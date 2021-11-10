First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $73.69 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) to announce sales of $73.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Foundation’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $79.28 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $70.00 million. First Foundation reported sales of $63.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full-year sales of $301.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $298.00 million to $307.23 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $371.32 million, with estimates ranging from $359.00 million to $387.28 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Foundation.

Get First Foundation alerts:

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. First Foundation had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 35.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FFWM shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on First Foundation from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on First Foundation from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

In other First Foundation news, insider John Hakopian sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $48,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,177.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott F. Kavanaugh sold 4,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $102,679.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,396 shares of company stock worth $986,590. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 11.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,023,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,566,000 after purchasing an additional 416,375 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Foundation by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,973,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,435,000 after acquiring an additional 5,836 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in First Foundation by 1.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,598,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,043,000 after acquiring an additional 23,344 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in First Foundation by 19.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,978,000 after acquiring an additional 190,419 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in First Foundation by 87.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,085,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,425,000 after acquiring an additional 505,668 shares during the period. 65.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FFWM traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.12. 174,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,236. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. First Foundation has a 1 year low of $15.87 and a 1 year high of $29.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. First Foundation’s payout ratio is 14.94%.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Foundation (FFWM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.