First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) PT Raised to $72.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FR. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist increased their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.64.

FR opened at $60.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.80. First Industrial Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $40.08 and a fifty-two week high of $60.51.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $121.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.95 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 51.46%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 83.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 109.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 97.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

