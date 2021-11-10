First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Stake Decreased by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,184 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 18,784.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 6,199 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 29.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Maxim Group upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.50.

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $219.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.12. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $127.60 and a 1 year high of $222.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $205.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 12.14%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

