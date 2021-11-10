First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 139,817 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 71.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 335,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 139,817 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $6,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,480 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,972,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 439,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,007,000 after purchasing an additional 6,987 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBRA stock opened at $14.61 on Wednesday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.06 and a twelve month high of $19.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.40.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.32). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -545.45%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SBRA shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised Sabra Health Care REIT to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Truist raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.92.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

