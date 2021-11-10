First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC) by 64.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,055,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 803,796 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.88% of Asensus Surgical worth $6,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 360 Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Asensus Surgical during the second quarter worth $33,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Asensus Surgical during the first quarter worth $37,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Asensus Surgical during the second quarter worth $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Asensus Surgical during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Asensus Surgical during the second quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Asensus Surgical alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Asensus Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

ASXC opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. Asensus Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $6.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.27.

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Asensus Surgical had a negative return on equity of 30.34% and a negative net margin of 879.52%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Asensus Surgical, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Asensus Surgical

Asensus Surgical, Inc is a medical device company, which digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through digital laparoscopy. It enables the use of advanced capabilities like augmented intelligence, connectivity and robotics in laparoscopy, and addresses the current clinical, cognitive, economic shortcomings in surgery.

Featured Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Asensus Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asensus Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.