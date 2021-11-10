First Trust Advisors LP Buys New Shares in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 350,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,972,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.30% of Hercules Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTGC. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 5.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 442,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,100,000 after buying an additional 21,393 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Hercules Capital by 16.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Hercules Capital by 8.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 152,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 12,302 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Hercules Capital by 232.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 42,372 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Hercules Capital by 10.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 50,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the period. 26.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HTGC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.75 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.50 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.11.

HTGC stock opened at $17.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.14. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.55 and a 52 week high of $18.20. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $70.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.13 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 113.31%. Hercules Capital’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 47.23%.

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

