First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 33.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 244,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,165 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $6,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ILPT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 594,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,529,000 after purchasing an additional 165,439 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 648,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,943,000 after purchasing an additional 151,966 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,412,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,179,000 after acquiring an additional 143,083 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at about $2,811,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 9.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,165,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,477,000 after acquiring an additional 96,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ILPT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

Shares of ILPT opened at $25.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.98, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $28.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 88.59%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

