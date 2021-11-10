First Trust Advisors LP Has $6.07 Million Stock Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,901 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,478 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.17% of M.D.C. worth $6,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,475,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $580,668,000 after purchasing an additional 59,824 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,163,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $311,857,000 after acquiring an additional 147,232 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,408,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,863,000 after acquiring an additional 172,262 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,766,000 after acquiring an additional 206,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,012,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,219,000 after acquiring an additional 119,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 2,309 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $120,645.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Siegel sold 6,210 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $325,341.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,532 shares in the company, valued at $866,111.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,960 shares of company stock worth $826,222 in the last three months. 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

M.D.C. stock opened at $51.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.22. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.77 and a fifty-two week high of $63.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 8.19 and a quick ratio of 5.68.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.02). M.D.C. had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

