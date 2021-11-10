First Trust Advisors LP Makes New $6.02 Million Investment in Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 163,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,019,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GIC. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. 30.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Industrial alerts:

GIC stock opened at $44.19 on Wednesday. Global Industrial has a 12-month low of $28.37 and a 12-month high of $45.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.62.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 55.37% and a net margin of 7.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Global Industrial will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Global Industrial’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

In related news, insider Donna Fielding sold 3,444 shares of Global Industrial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $131,009.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,950.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GIC. TheStreet upgraded Global Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Global Industrial Profile

Global Industrial Co engages in direct marketing of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. It sells an array of industrial and general business hard goods and supplies and to a lesser extent products that would fall into the generally recognizable category of maintenance, repair and operational (“MRO“) products.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.