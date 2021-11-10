First Trust Advisors LP Makes New $6.59 Million Investment in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 107,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,590,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1,215.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 46,387 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 11.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 116,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 12,291 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 48.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,085,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,745,000 after purchasing an additional 352,181 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the second quarter worth $834,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the second quarter worth $704,000. 64.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 11,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $719,155.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,419,721.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $1,013,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,380 shares of company stock worth $7,537,066 over the last 90 days. 27.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BYD. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.56.

Shares of NYSE:BYD opened at $63.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Boyd Gaming Co. has a one year low of $32.68 and a one year high of $71.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.03.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The firm had revenue of $843.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

