First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 28,916 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 996.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,916 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in WEX were worth $6,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 24,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

WEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist lowered their price target on WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on WEX from $223.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America raised WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on WEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on WEX from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.57.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $151.90 on Wednesday. WEX Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.52 and a 52-week high of $234.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of -30.08, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.51.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $482.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.34 million. WEX had a positive return on equity of 15.97% and a negative net margin of 12.69%. WEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

