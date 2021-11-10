First Trust Advisors LP Purchases Shares of 350,055 Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 350,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,972,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.30% of Hercules Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HTGC. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 16.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,370,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,384,000 after acquiring an additional 196,915 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,456,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,039,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 266,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,542,000 after buying an additional 78,864 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 761,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,991,000 after buying an additional 69,002 shares during the period. 26.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HTGC opened at $17.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.20. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $11.55 and a one year high of $18.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.14.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 113.31%. The firm had revenue of $70.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.23%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.75 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.11.

Hercules Capital Profile

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

