First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 101,141 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.47% of Marten Transport worth $6,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Marten Transport by 1,704.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Marten Transport by 851.2% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marten Transport during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Marten Transport by 28.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Marten Transport during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRTN opened at $17.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.92. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $14.72 and a 52-week high of $19.08.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $251.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.50 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

In other news, Director Jerry M. Bauer acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $226,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Marten Transport Profile

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

