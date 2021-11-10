First Trust Advisors LP Sells 123,165 Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 33.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 244,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,165 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $6,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $181,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:ILPT opened at $25.77 on Wednesday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 6.98 and a quick ratio of 6.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 88.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ILPT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.