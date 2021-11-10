First Trust Advisors LP Sells 2,478 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,901 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,478 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $6,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in M.D.C. by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,163,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $311,857,000 after acquiring an additional 147,232 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp grew its position in M.D.C. by 48.6% in the second quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 73,988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in M.D.C. by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,475,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $580,668,000 after acquiring an additional 59,824 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in M.D.C. in the second quarter worth about $812,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in M.D.C. by 319.5% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 23,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 18,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James dropped their target price on M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

Shares of NYSE MDC opened at $51.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 8.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.22. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.77 and a 52-week high of $63.86.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is presently 20.95%.

In related news, Director David Siegel sold 6,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $325,341.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,111.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 2,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $120,645.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,960 shares of company stock valued at $826,222 in the last three months. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

M.D.C. Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

