First Trust Advisors LP Sells 274 Shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Heska were worth $6,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Heska by 858.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 479 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heska by 30.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Heska during the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heska by 24.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 751 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heska during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. 94.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 1,000 shares of Heska stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $270,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 55,499 shares in the company, valued at $15,003,044.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 2,000 shares of Heska stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.83, for a total transaction of $533,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,535,151.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Heska in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.00.

Shares of Heska stock opened at $188.58 on Wednesday. Heska Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.01 and a fifty-two week high of $275.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 7.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 992.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $246.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.82.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.23). Heska had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $60.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Heska Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Heska

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

