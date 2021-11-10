First Trust Advisors LP Takes Position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 326,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,161,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.31% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 333,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after acquiring an additional 109,960 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 1st quarter valued at $2,244,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 82,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 6,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

SKT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock opened at $20.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $22.51. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -403.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.93.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $112.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This is a boost from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,459.71%.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,068. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Chad Perry sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $139,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,500 shares of company stock worth $378,060. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

