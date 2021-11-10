First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $54.64. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF shares last traded at $54.57, with a volume of 9,769 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.81.

Get First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 237,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,090,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL)

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.