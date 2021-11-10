First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Position Increased by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned about 0.15% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $9,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 195.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 12,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 8,118 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 5,379 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 465,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,306,000 after buying an additional 13,973 shares during the period.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $119.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.87. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $78.64 and a 1-year high of $119.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%.

