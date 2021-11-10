First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Acquired by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 147.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,317 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $6,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTSM. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 123.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 306,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,350,000 after purchasing an additional 169,288 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,818,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,032,000 after acquiring an additional 139,008 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 60.9% during the second quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC now owns 309,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,540,000 after acquiring an additional 117,010 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 116.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,941,000 after acquiring an additional 116,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 365.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 126,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,607,000 after acquiring an additional 99,551 shares during the last quarter.

FTSM stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.70. 1,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,180. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.93. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.86 and a 1-year high of $60.08.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%.

