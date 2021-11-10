First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:FTGC) Shares Up 0.3%

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:FTGC)’s share price shot up 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.97 and last traded at $24.96. 1,423,831 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 141% from the average session volume of 591,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.88.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.78.

