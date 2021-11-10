First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Sets New 52-Week High at $106.00

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $106.00 and last traded at $104.77, with a volume of 837 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $104.42.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.224 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,033,000 after acquiring an additional 83,422 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 20.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 190,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,602,000 after buying an additional 32,847 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,696,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 60.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 159,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,752,000 after buying an additional 60,009 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 28.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 123,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,447,000 after buying an additional 27,093 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

