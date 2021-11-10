First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Trust Water ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 770,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,258,000 after purchasing an additional 86,123 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 118,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,764 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 111,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,283,000 after acquiring an additional 27,283 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,598,000 after acquiring an additional 22,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 97,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,179,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Water ETF stock opened at $93.46 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.07. First Trust Water ETF has a 1-year low of $66.56 and a 1-year high of $93.80.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

