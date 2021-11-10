Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.04 Billion

Analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) will announce sales of $4.04 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Fiserv’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.07 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.00 billion. Fiserv reported sales of $3.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full year sales of $15.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.33 billion to $15.47 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $16.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.26 billion to $16.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fiserv.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Fiserv from $136.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.33.

NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.55. 95,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,394,581. The firm has a market cap of $66.39 billion, a PE ratio of 52.32, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $94.39 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.14.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total transaction of $1,085,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total value of $2,352,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,375 shares in the company, valued at $27,924,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,146,700 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 154,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,803,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 125,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,563,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 16.0% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 147,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,966,000 after purchasing an additional 20,341 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 16.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fiserv (FISV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.